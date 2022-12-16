Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child!

On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Cassidy's pregnancy comes more than two years after they wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic.

The couple then had a second bigger celebration in Nov. 2021 in Nashville.

"The whole day was really special," Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time.

But for the childhood friends turned sweethearts, a year was nothing to wait considering their love started after only knowing each other for decades.

"We actually met when Ben was 13 and I was 10. Our moms met through a mutual friend in the Florida Keys, and my family would always go for the holidays. Their kids matched up with ages with my brother and I. You don't always get along with your family friends' kids, but we hit it off," Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time.

While Cassidy said she and Wierda "were always best friends," it was not until 2015 that they realized their relationship was something more.

"It was very quick. It was only after seven months of dating, which I know sounds very quick, but at that point, we already had done so much life together and knew each other so well for so long," the mom-to-be said. "Once we started dating, it was kind of a no-brainer for us. We were in it and in it completely."