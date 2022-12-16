Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 10:26 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/B22L-YGhJ-Z/ cassidygiff's profile picture cassidygiff Verified Happy birthday to my favorite human. I love you lots and lots, you weirdo. @letsgetwierda
Photo: Cassidy Gifford/Instagram

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child!

On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Cassidy's pregnancy comes more than two years after they wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic.

The couple then had a second bigger celebration in Nov. 2021 in Nashville.

"The whole day was really special," Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time.

But for the childhood friends turned sweethearts, a year was nothing to wait considering their love started after only knowing each other for decades.

RELATED VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged: 'I Am Beyond the Moon and Stars,' Proud Mom Says

"We actually met when Ben was 13 and I was 10. Our moms met through a mutual friend in the Florida Keys, and my family would always go for the holidays. Their kids matched up with ages with my brother and I. You don't always get along with your family friends' kids, but we hit it off," Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time.

While Cassidy said she and Wierda "were always best friends," it was not until 2015 that they realized their relationship was something more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was very quick. It was only after seven months of dating, which I know sounds very quick, but at that point, we already had done so much life together and knew each other so well for so long," the mom-to-be said. "Once we started dating, it was kind of a no-brainer for us. We were in it and in it completely."

Related Articles
cassidy gifford wedding
Cassidy Gifford Shares Wedding Details, from Mom Kathie Lee's Serenade to Honoring Late Dad Frank
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXP5OoPMeB/ mrsamerikagifford Verified Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎 Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡 #littlebear #babysfirstthanksgiving 18h
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James
Keshia Knight Pulliam and Husband Brad James Expecting First Baby Together — See Her Bump!
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Juan David Borrero
Ben Domenach, Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Husband Ben Domenech: 'I Love You So Much'
Kathie Lee Gifford On Missing Regis Philbin & Life After Daytime TV; LIVE! WITH REGIS AND KATHIE LEE, from left: Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, 1988-2000
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Being Open About Motherhood While Hosting 'Live': 'I Got Graphic'
Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
cathie lee gifford
Why Kathie Lee Gifford Won't Take Her Love Life Public: 'By Not Talking About It, It Stays Special'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin Napier Is 'Feeling Really Lucky to Still Get Butterflies' on NYC Date Night with Husband Ben
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco Rollout 10/31
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
regis and kathie lee
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Friendship with Regis Philbin: 'We Were Each Other's Best Audience'