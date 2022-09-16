Casper Van Dien Supports Daughter Grace Van Dien, of 'Stranger Things' Fame, at TIFF Film Premiere

Casper Van Dien was all smiles at the Toronto Film Festival while attending the premiere of his daughter Grace Van Dien's new thriller, Roost

By
Published on September 16, 2022 11:24 AM
Casper Van Dien, Grace Van Dien attends the screening of the movie Roost during 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Photo: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Casper Van Dien is one proud dad!

The Starship Troopers star, 53, showed some love for his daughter Grace Van Dien on Thursday, at the premiere for her latest film Roost at the Toronto Film Festival.

Photographers captured the pair on the red carpet together as they posed together, Grace even sweetly wrapping her arms around her dad and hugging him at one moment.

For their night out, the father-daughter duo matched in black outfits, Casper accessorizing his sharp black suit with a leopard-print tie and matching shoes.

Grace, 22, kept it classic in a velvet LBD with black tights and chunky pumps. The actress — known for playing Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, among other roles — wore her blonde locks mostly up with a thick braid, a 'do she accessorized pearl headband and gold drop earrings (which perfectly coordinate with her bracelet).

Casper Van Dien, Grace Van Dien attends the screening of the movie Roost during 47th Toronto International Film Festival
Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Casper rose to fame as one of the '90s heartthrobs after his work on Starship Troopers and has worked steadily since, mainly on TV. His credits include shows like Titans and Monk.

The actor shares Grace with actress Carrie Mitchum, whom he was married to from 1993 through 1997.

Grace followed her parents' footsteps and began booking acting gigs in her early teens. In her new thriller Roost, she plays Anna, a girl in her late teenage years who falls in love with an older man who, without invitation, shows up on her family's front door.

RELATED VIDEO: Actress Grace Van Dien Deals with 'Constant Rejection' With Advice From Her Dad, Casper Van Dien

Casper frequently posts — and proudly boasts — about Grace's accomplishments on social media. In 2019, he was even supported his daughter on the carpet yet again at a special screening of Grace's TV show The Village.

Talking to PEOPLE Now shortly after, Grace talked about her father's support of her career. "He was okay with me not getting into the industry," she said. "But when I was showing interest he taught me if ever something bad happens to come to him and he'll handle it."

She continued, saying that she's called him many times when facing rejection. "There's been a few times when it's really hard, you get told 'no' every day and so there's just been a few times when I had to call him up and be like 'It's killing me' and it's nice to be reminded that that's a common thing," she said.

"Every actor will feel those lows, but it's getting past the lows that count," Grace said, echoing her dad's advice.

