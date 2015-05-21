Wilson and Caspe have welcomed their first child, a son, PEOPLE confirms

Image zoom



Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Talk about a happy ending: Casey Wilson is a mom!

The former Marry Me star and husband David Caspe have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, PEOPLE confirms.

The actress, 34, announced her pregnancy in December, telling PEOPLE that she was “really, really excited” to be expecting.

And in January, Wilson was thrilled to find out that she and the Marry Me and Happy Endings creator would be welcoming a son in the spring.

“I thought I wanted a girl, but I almost felt relieved when I found out I was having a boy,” she later told Fit Pregnancy. “Having lost my mom, and having had such a close mother-daughter relationship, I felt like somehow, I wasn’t ready for a girl.”





But Wilson, who had a rough first trimester, had a strong support system in Caspe — even if he did occasionally want to get in on the pregnancy perks.

“He won’t allow me my comforts,” she joked to PEOPLE in March. “I got this big pregnancy pillow and he’s taken both of them for his own back and neck and shoulders.”

She added, “He’s like, ‘This is the best invention. This pregnancy pillow is everything I’ve ever wanted.’ ”

