Casey Wilson Says She Takes CBD Gummies to 'Not Explode' During Bath Time with Her Kids

Casey Wilson can't help but laugh at some of her parenting hacks.

In a new episode of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the actress reveals her hilarious secret for "keeping her calm" during bath time with her kids. Wilson is mom to sons Max Red, 6, and Henry Bear, 4, whom she shares with husband David Caspe.

The star says one of the things she's had to "learn on the fly" as a parent is "just trying to keep my cool and not explode."

"I've had to do deep breathing and just walking out of the room for a second to collect myself and honestly, sometimes a lot of CBD gummies at bath time," she quips.

Wilson also admits that she's definitely told a few white lies to her children whenever she needs a night out.

"If I'm going out to dinner with girlfriends or like a social dinner, he's like, 'Why are you going out again?' " she continues. "I'm like, 'It's a work dinner,' like he knows the difference… I make him feel like, I do this for you. I go out with my friends and drink so that I put food on the table."

"And he's like, 'Oh okay, it's work.' Meanwhile, no, not at all," adds the Happy Endings alum.

Before Wilson welcomed her second child, she told PEOPLE that she was convinced her baby would be a girl.

"Everybody did!" the actress said at the time. "It's amazing the confidence that friends and strangers will have when they come up to you and are like, 'That's a girl.' And I believed them!"

"I was quite off, but I'm very excited," she said before sharing details about the room she decorated for her younger son Henry.

"When my first son was born, I was so terrified of leaving his room. I felt like I was in there a million hours a day," she said. "So I wanted this to be really soft and cozy to me, since it appears it will be my jail for the first three months."

And while she took the reins on most of the décor decisions, she wasn't the only member of the family to have taken an invested interest in the space.