Casey Wilson Jokes About Daughter Being a Nepo Baby: 'Paying to Get Her Into UCLA'

Casey Wilson shared a good look at her baby girl, all dolled up alongside her mom for a sweet photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 05:40 PM
13984073

Casey Wilson is loving life as a mom of three.

The Happy Endings alum, 42, shared a set of photos on Instagram Friday featuring her and daughter Frances "Frankie" Rose, 5 weeks, dressed up together. The infant wears a white dress with tiny bunny faces printed on it, while Wilson looks chic in a sleek black dress.

"My little 🐰! Looking so forward to retiring and managing her influencing career and paying to get her into UCLA!" she joked in the caption. "Fingers crossed both our careers warrant a New York Mag cover. #nepobaby."

Wilson first announced the birth of her first daughter in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius!" she raved on Instagram.

In the announcement, the proud mom shared photos of the new bundle of joy and revealed that she was "delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for."

"Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring," she expressed, adding that Frankie was more than she "could ever imagine."

Wilson and husband David Caspe, 44, also share sons 5-year-old Henry Bear and Max Red, 7½.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5ltFVJS6J/?hl=en caseyrosewilson Verified This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring. Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.
Casey Wilson/Instagram

The Bitch Sesh podcast host shared photos of the two boys admiring their newborn sister in the post and mused that Frankie now "completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter" that she has "longed for."

"I'm on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can," Wilson wrote. "Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward."

Wilson and Caspe met in 2010 when she auditioned for Happy Endings, which he created, and began dating the next year. They learned that they'd lived on the same street in New York years earlier, the couple told The New York Times when they tied the knot in 2014.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5ltFVJS6J/?hl=en caseyrosewilson Verified This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for. Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring. Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can. Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward.
Casey Wilson and David Caspe Welcome Baby via Surrogate: 'Uplifting and Inspiring'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Maria Lucía Victoría's 3rd Birthday
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Marilu's Second Birthday with All 7 Kids: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpGbsRKrLBm/?igshid=NzAzN2Q1NTE%3D. Shemar Moore/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Shemar Moore attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Shemar Moore Goofs Off with His Baby Girl in Hilarious Video
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron
Shemar Moore baby
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDa9h7yJ4Z/ working hed: Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
kaley cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce and Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess'
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Who Is Rebel Wilson's Fiancée? All About Ramona Agruma
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids