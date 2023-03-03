Casey Wilson Jokes About Daughter Being a Nepo Baby: 'Paying to Get Her Into UCLA'

Casey Wilson is loving life as a mom of three.

The Happy Endings alum, 42, shared a set of photos on Instagram Friday featuring her and daughter Frances "Frankie" Rose, 5 weeks, dressed up together. The infant wears a white dress with tiny bunny faces printed on it, while Wilson looks chic in a sleek black dress.

"My little 🐰! Looking so forward to retiring and managing her influencing career and paying to get her into UCLA!" she joked in the caption. "Fingers crossed both our careers warrant a New York Mag cover. #nepobaby."

Wilson first announced the birth of her first daughter in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius!" she raved on Instagram.

In the announcement, the proud mom shared photos of the new bundle of joy and revealed that she was "delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for."

"Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring," she expressed, adding that Frankie was more than she "could ever imagine."

Wilson and husband David Caspe, 44, also share sons 5-year-old Henry Bear and Max Red, 7½.

Casey Wilson/Instagram

The Bitch Sesh podcast host shared photos of the two boys admiring their newborn sister in the post and mused that Frankie now "completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter" that she has "longed for."

"I'm on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can," Wilson wrote. "Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward."

Wilson and Caspe met in 2010 when she auditioned for Happy Endings, which he created, and began dating the next year. They learned that they'd lived on the same street in New York years earlier, the couple told The New York Times when they tied the knot in 2014.