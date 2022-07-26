Casey Wilson Changed Her Mind About Gluten After Son's Celiac Diagnosis: 'I Stand So Corrected'

The actress has previously opened up about her son Max's celiac diagnosis and how the experience led her to better trust her motherly instincts

Casey Wilson is sharing how her son's celiac diagnosis has impacted her own perspective on health and wellness.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her podcast Fed Up, the actress also explained that her son Max's diagnosis has changed her mind about gluten and has made her more vigilant about things like diet fads, which she examines in her new show.

Asked if her 7-year-old son's diagnosis has made her more watchful of what she puts into her body, Wilson says "absolutely."

"I guess I might have been guilty a little bit of like, 'Oh, people have these sensitivities in gluten.' And I stand so corrected and I feel badly because my son was diagnosed with celiac disease, so he can't have any gluten," she explains.

"That whole world opened up to me and I try not to be the mom that's like, 'Hi, my son...' No one wants to be that annoying mom," she says. "But at the same time, we eat gluten-free in our house and I feel a lot better, and I don't have that sensitivity."

Still, Wilson admits that "after hours" she and husband David Caspe "have to order our food sometimes too."

"I cannot tell a lie," she teases. "I feel like I have so many cheat meals. I need to have the good meal once a week. Like, where's my non-cheat meal?"

"Life is short and life is so difficult. The idea of reining oneself in all the time to me is just so, kind of such a bummer," she adds.

In 2019, Wilson penned a personal essay for The New York Times, in which she looked back on Max's journey to being diagnosed with celiac disease and revealed how the experience led her to better trust her motherly instincts.

It wasn't until Max fractured his leg and later experienced a seizure in the car that led Wilson to get blood tests done for her son. The tests eventually confirmed that Max had celiac disease — a genetic, auto-immune condition where the body is negatively affected by eating gluten.

"It was a shock, followed by unimaginable relief. We finally had a diagnosis, and in the grand scheme of things it was a very manageable one," the actress shared of learning her son's condition. "We felt lucky it was not something worse."

After not giving Max any gluten for six months per an expert's recommendations, Wilson said she noticed a drastic difference in her son's behavior and mood.

"In six months, almost to the day, his truer self emerged. His essence is the very same. But he is now an outwardly thriving, happy 4-year-old who is exploding with creativity and bursting with life," she proudly shared at the time.