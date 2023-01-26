Casey Wilson and David Caspe Welcome Baby via Surrogate: 'Uplifting and Inspiring'

Casey Wilson is officially a girl mom!

The Happy Endings alum, 42, announced the birth of her first daughter Frances "Frankie" Rose via surrogate on Thursday with husband David Caspe. "This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius!" she raved on Instagram.

In the announcement, the proud mom shared photos of the new bundle of joy and revealed that she was "delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for."

"Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring," she expressed, adding that Frankie was more than she "could ever imagine."

Wilson and Caspe, 44, who tied the knot in 2014 also share sons Max Red, 7½, and 5-year-old Henry Bear.

The Bitch Sesh podcast host shared photos of the two boys admiring their newborn sister in the post and mused that Frankie now "completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter" that she has "longed for."

"I'm on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can," Wilson wrote. "Her arrival is healing and joyful. We move forth! Hand in hand. With women ushering us in and onward."

Wilson and Caspe met in 2010 when she auditioned for Happy Endings, which he created, and began dating the next year. They learned that they'd lived on the same street in New York years earlier, the couple told The New York Times when they tied the knot in 2014.

"I liked him the whole time because he is the most kind, genuine and funny person I have ever met," Wilson said. "But David felt it was not a good idea to get involved with the actresses."

Caspe added: "I was the boss. I didn't want to screw anything up."