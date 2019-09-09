Carey Hart Shows Off 'Punk Rock' Daughter Willow’s New Shaved Head: 'Fly Your Own Flag'

Casey Hart and Pink‘s daughter Willow Sage is emulating her superstar mother with her new haircut.

On Sunday, the 8-year-old had part of her head shaved, her motocross racer dad, 44, revealed. Hart shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, along with the photo of the haircut in progress.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” wrote Hart, who shares Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon, 2½, with Pink, 40.

“Remember everyone, fly your own flag,” he continued. “There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, [compassionate], and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”

Hart and Pink tied the knot in 2006, and welcomed Willow five years later. In December 2016, they welcomed Jameson Moon.

Last month, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer shared a photo of Willow getting her hair dyed blue after Jessica Simpson received backlash for letting her daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, dye the ends of her hair purple.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored,” Pink wrote in the Instagram caption, which came two days after Simpson, 39, posted the photos of Maxi. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

The photo showed Pink — who has been vocal in the past about what she calls the “parenting police” — completing the dye job herself, as well as a close-up of her daughter’s new blue ‘do. The mother of two added several hashtags to the post, including “blue hair don’t care” and “get your own kids.”

The singer-songwriter disabled the comments on the post to combat trolls, including the hashtag, “Oh look ma no comments.”

Pink previously put the “parenting police” on blast in an Instagram in July, where she wrote a sharp caption highlighting some of the absurd things she would have been shamed for about the post.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” she started her caption. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

She then topped off the post with several emojis including the thumbs down hand and many hashtags, which told fans to unfollow her if they dislike what she’s posting —calling the critics “a–holes” for their unwarranted opinions.