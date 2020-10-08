Casey Goode's Son Released from Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'He's Been Such a Trooper'

"Max is napping and we're going to finish up our quarantine at home," the American Idol alum said on her Instagram Stories

Casey Goode's newborn son is home after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus.

The American Idol alum, best known as Quigley, revealed on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that her 2-week-old son Maximillian was released from the hospital after spending days in the pediatric intensive care unit for COVID-19.

"I'm happy to report that we're getting discharged," Goode said in a video. "It is Wednesday. Max is napping and we're going to finish up our quarantine at home."

Goode went on to say that her baby boy has been "doing really well," sharing that "most of his symptoms are gone now and he's been such a trooper."

"His fever hasn't come back since Saturday, his oxygen levels are good, and he is eating and pooping and sleeping. All Goode things," she captioned the video. "His only symptoms now are just a little nasal congestion and horse [sic] voice."

The social media influencer, who had been in quarantine with her son since Saturday, also gave an update on her own health.

"As for me, I'm still not showing any symptoms, which for me is really a miracle because I can't imagine how hard the last five days would have been if I had been sick at the same time of caring for a sick baby," she said, noting in the caption that she wore a mask while caring for her child in the PICU.

Goode added in another post that she was getting tested for COVID-19 before leaving the hospital.

"We don't know if I still have it or not... stay tuned," Goode wrote.

Goode and her husband Alex welcomed their first child on Sept. 18.

On Sunday, Goode shared in an Instagram post that the infant had tested positive that weekend after coming down with a fever.

"We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week," she wrote.

"This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet," the musician continued. "Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️."

Earlier this week, Goode's husband Alex said that the new mom has been "completely overwhelmed and exhausted" since learning about their son's COVID-19 diagnosis.

"She's mentally and spiritually drained," The Bar Rescue expert shared on his Instagram Stories. "That being said, we've received an overwhelming amount of messages from all of you — very personal messages. And while we're thankful that everyone has shown their support and kind words, we would love to be able to answer each one individually but at this time we can't."

"Please know that we are reading all of them and they are touching all of us so much. Please continue to do that," he added. "Thank you, and we will get through this."