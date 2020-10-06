Casey Goode's Husband Gives Update on Newborn Son's Condition After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Casey Goode's husband Alex is opening up about their son's condition after the newborn tested positive for the novel coronavirus shortly following his release from the neonatal intensive care unit.

The Bar Rescue expert gave fans an update on Maximillian's hospitalization on Monday, writing in the caption of a video on his Instagram Stories, "Mama & Max will stay in the PICU again tonight. He is on oxygen but his temperature and blood pressure are normal."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Alex also spoke about how Casey — a former American Idol contestant now known as Quigley on Instagram — has been handling their 2-week-old son's diagnosis.

"As it is expected, Casey is completely overwhelmed and exhausted," Alex said, explaining that the mom has been in quarantine with their child for "the last three days."

Image zoom Alex Goode Alex Goode/instagram

"She's mentally and spiritually drained," Alex continued. "That being said, we've received an overwhelming amount of messages from all of you — very personal messages. And while we're thankful that everyone has shown their support and kind words, we would love to be able to answer each one individually but at this time we can't."

"Please know that we are reading all of them and they are touching all of us so much. Please continue to do that," he added. "Thank you, and we will get through this."

Casey shared the news of her baby boy's COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, writing in an Instagram post, "Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week."

"This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet," she continued. "Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms

Casey and Alex welcomed their first child on Sept. 18, with the social media star documenting her complicated labor experience.

According to one of her posts, she went into labor at exactly 37 weeks, right as she received "some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk."

"We decided to labor at home for a while to see if I could still have my planned home birth but baby’s movements stopped so we decided to go to the hospital," she explained, adding that she was later diagnosed with preeclampsia.

"My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up," the singer recalled. "My OB got into the room and immediately had to vacuum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Maximillian then stayed in the NICU for a number of days, before his parents were finally able to bring him home last week.

Alex said in an Instagram post over the weekend that his son's "fever has come down since being admitted" to the hospital again, but "has been put on oxygen as a precaution."

"We are in good spirits but we could also use some positive vibes, so please keep Mad Maxi & Mama Quigley in your thoughts tonight," he wrote.