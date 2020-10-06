Casey Goode Says Newborn Son Max Is 'Hanging in There' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Casey Goode is giving her fans an update on her newborn son Maximillian's condition after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the American Idol alum, best known as Quigley, shared two videos from the hospital on her Instagram Story of her baby boy resting on her lap with oxygen tubes in his nose.

"Good morning from me and Max," Casey said. "I think it's Tuesday and I just wanted to update you and let you know Max is doing good and doesn't have a fever anymore but he's still on and off oxygen."

The Instagram influencer wrote on her video, "Max is hanging in there. We've been isolated here in this room since Saturday am...he is still on and off oxygen but no fever so that's good ❤️."

In the next video, Casey gently held Maximillian's hand as he slept, telling her followers, "Thanks everybody for wishing you well. Thanks for all the good energy."

She captioned the video: "Thanks for all the love everyone! I feel it!!!!"

Casey announced on Sunday that her son had tested positive for COVID-19 after he was released from the NICU just a week prior.

"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week."

"This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet," she said. "Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️."

On Monday, Casey's husband Alex gave an update on Max's condition, writing in the caption of a video on his Instagram Stories, "Mama & Max will stay in the PICU again tonight. He is on oxygen but his temperature and blood pressure are normal."

The Bar Rescue expert also spoke in the clip about how Casey had been handling their 2-week-old son's diagnosis. "As it is expected, Casey is completely overwhelmed and exhausted," Alex said, explaining that the mom had been in quarantine with their child for "the last three days."

"She's mentally and spiritually drained," Alex continued. "That being said, we've received an overwhelming amount of messages from all of you — very personal messages. And while we're thankful that everyone has shown their support and kind words, we would love to be able to answer each one individually but at this time we can't."

"Please know that we are reading all of them and they are touching all of us so much. Please continue to do that," he added. "Thank you, and we will get through this."

Casey and Alex welcomed their first child on Sept. 18. According to Casey's social media posts, she went into labor at exactly 37 weeks, right as she received "some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk."

Maximillian stayed in the NICU for a number of days after he was born, before his parents were finally able to bring him home.