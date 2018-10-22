Cary Deuber‘s daughter Zuri is 5½ years old now, but her mom won’t be forgetting her pregnancy anytime soon.

In a sit-down for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real recently, The Real Housewives of Dallas personality (who is also stepmom to husband Mark Deuber‘s children Lara, 18, and Gray, 21) opened up about how she didn’t exactly enjoy her pregnancy with Zuri.

“I am not one of those cute pregnant girls that runs around [excited],” she said. “I was throwing up the entire time — I had morning sickness until she came out.”

“Pregnancy for me was not the most fun. I was sick the entire time and was just ready for her to get out,” continued Deuber, 42. “And she was breech, so she was butt first, and I swear she just sat on my bladder the entire time.”

Even the process of getting pregnant wasn’t an easy one for the star, who had to have surgery to have a fibroid removed from her uterus beforehand.

“Then I grew more fibroids after [pregnancy], so I actually had to have a hysterectomy,” Deuber recalled. “So I can’t have any more children.”

Cary Deuber and family Cary Deuber/Instagram

Regardless of Deuber’s not-so-great experience with pregnancy, she has nothing but soothing words of postpartum advice for current moms-to-be.

“When I see a pregnant woman, I’m like, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’ ” she said. ” ‘And [the body] does all go back.’ It’s so weird that it does.”

Deuber continued, “You don’t think it’s gonna go back but then it does and you’re like, ‘Oh, that happened. It’s a miracle.’ “