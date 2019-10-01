Avo-Baby! This Adorable Outfit Is Amazon’s Number One Best-Selling Baby Costume

Image zoom Amazon

If you weren’t planning on dressing up your little one for Halloween this year, this super cute costume just might change your mind.

The Carter’s Avocado Halloween Baby Costume is Amazon’s number one best-selling baby costume (for obvious reasons, may we add). The three-piece outfit comes with a pair of green and white tall socks, a long-sleeve white undershirt, and a zip-up avocado costume complete with a pit and leaf. The cozy costume is made out of microfleece and lined with jersey fabric, while the tee is made out of 100 percent cotton rib. Although the avocado outfit is one of the more popular selections, Carter’s makes tons of other ridiculously cute costumes, including a pineapple, koala, flamingo, unicorn, and more.

Most of the costumes range in size from 3 to 24 months, but there are also bigger sizes for toddlers — like this funny firetruck outfit — available.

Plus, these Carter’s costumes have an overall 4.7-star rating, thanks to over 100 customers who have left raving reviews saying they’re good quality, warm enough for colder days, and just too darn cute.

“This costume is practical, adorable and high quality. My toddler was happy to wear it all day, and everyone thought it was adorable. It is soft and wearable, as well as easy to put on. For the price I paid, this costume had great value and style,” one shopper wrote.

Another customer said, “This is the cutest outfit — and more importantly being a Carter’s outfit, it is made well with soft fabrics that won’t irritate my little ones skin. Washed and dried it without a problem, I highly recommend!”

While Carter’s costumes are dominating the best-sellers chart, these Disney costumes for boys featuring favorites like Woody and Buzz Lightyear are trailing right behind them as the number two most popular baby Halloween costume purchase. Not to mention, the retail giant has tons of outfits to choose from — it even put together a storefront dedicated to all kinds of Halloween goodies, from party supplies to decor.

Below, shop some more of our favorite Carter’s baby costumes, and check out more kids’ Halloween costumes on Amazon here.

