Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Daughter Goldie Patricia — and Shout Out New York Medical Teams

Carson Daly is a father of four!

The Today show co-anchor, 46, and his wife Siri have welcomed a daughter named Goldie Patricia Daly, Daly announced Thursday on Instagram.

“Carson & Siri Daly along with proud siblings Jackson James, Etta Jones and London Rose are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!” Daly’s caption on an Instagram photo of the couple and their newborn in the hospital begins. “She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2 lbs., & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

Adds Daly, “The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.”

“We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history,” the caption continues. “We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

Daly and Siri, 39, also share daughters London Rose, 5½, and Etta Jones, 7½, plus son Jackson James, 11.

Daly, a former Total Request Live host, announced he and his cooking-guru wife were expecting their fourth child back during a September episode of Today.

After his co-hosts showered the then-dad-to-be with hugs following his surprise reveal, Daly joked, “You should hug Siri, not me — I’ve done very little in this situation.”

“We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring,” the couple told Today. “We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

Siri followed up with the news by sharing a snapshot of her baby bump on Instagram with all three of her kids’ hands sweetly touching her stomach, captioning it in part, “I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing.”

During a January cooking segment on Today, the couple revealed the sex of their baby, telling anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager that they were expecting another daughter.

The Dalys had yet to settle on a name, they said at the time, but the former MTV star received a few suggestions from his NBC co-workers.

Roker, 65, suggested “Aloysius” or “Alo,” while Guthrie, 48, went with “Carsonita” and Kotb, 55, offered “Bingo.” Melvin, 40, came up with a particularly crafty choice, mixing the first two letters of Daly and Siri’s names to come up with “Cari.” But Bush Hager, 38, seemed to have the best choice: “Max.”

“We like guys’ names for girls,” Daly said, quipping to his colleagues, “We will add those in the hopper!”