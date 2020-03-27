Carson Daly's Wife Was 'Alone' Before Daughter's Arrival: 'I Could Only Join Her for the Birth'

Image zoom Siri and Carson Daly Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal /Getty

Carson Daly and his wife Siri had to grapple with a new set of hospital protocols as they welcomed daughter Goldie Patricia on Thursday.

While calling into Today on Friday to give his co-anchors a brief update on the newborn, Daly, 46, noted how “profoundly moved” he was by the strength of his wife and the medical staff at the hospital where their daughter was born.

“I woke up today really just profoundly moved,” he said, noting that Siri spent most of her time in the hospital “alone” because of new regulations the hospital is following to try and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has hit New York especially hard.

“I dropped her off at the hospital,” he said. “I could only join her for the birth, then I had to leave again as they are quickly trying to flip these rooms around.”

Daly went on to praise his wife’s “heroism,” saying, “she’s a superstar, she’s a superhero.”

“I wake up enamored by her and also the medical staff we dealt with last night. The work that they are doing on the front lines, you don’t believe it until you are actually there and can see it,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Carson and Siri Daly with daughter Goldie Patricia Courtesy Daly Family

Image zoom Carson and Siri Daly with kids Carson Daly/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Daughter Goldie Patricia — and Shout Out New York Medical Teams

As for their baby girl’s name, the unique moniker has special significance for the couple, who are also parents to daughters London Rose, 5½, and Etta Jones, 7½, and son Jackson James, 11.

“Her middle name is Patricia, named after my mother, who you all knew well,” he said, referencing his late mother, who died of a heart attack in September 2017. “It would have been my mom’s birthday tomorrow, so that worked out to be quite nice.”

Meanwhile the newborn’s first name is a tribute to Daly’s Irish heritage.

“We had a shortlist of names that we liked but nothing was sitting its neck out. And I thought about it and I said, ‘You know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like a pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow,’ ” he explained. “I told Siri, ‘What do you think about Goldie Patricia?’ And that was it. It was just one of those things, we knew.”

"I was looking at Irish names on St. Patrick's Day morning and I stumbled on Goldie…and she seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow," says #CarsonDaly on naming baby Goldie. pic.twitter.com/nuwjUxxLij — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Michelle Williams, Ciara, Katy Perry and 66 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The couple even has a nickname already picked out — which even their 5½-year-old daughter has started using.

“They are anxiously awaiting for Mommy and Go Go to come home,” said Daly, who is back at home with their eldest children, adding that they’re all “very excited.”

As Daly announced their daughter’s arrival on Thursday, he extended gratitude on behalf of his entire family to all of the “courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.”

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” he wrote. “It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.