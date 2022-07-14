Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 13, Is His Blonde Twin During Special Golf Outing in Scotland

Daly and his son posed together at NBC's anchor desk at The Open Championship in Scotland

Carson Daly is enjoying a meaningful experience with his son.

The Today host, 49, shared sweet photos this week from his trip to Scotland with son Jackson James, 13, at The Open Championship. The father-son duo attended the oldest golf tournament in the world for its 150th Anniversary event.

"Never made it to St. Andrews in Scotland with pops, but being here this week w my son for #TheOpen 150th anniversary is beyond bucket list material! Hard to put into words how special it is to take in the golf history, the town, the venue & the fans who all took the same pilgrimage," Daly captioned the shots.

In a later set of pictures, Jackson sits next to his dad at the NBC Sports anchor desk, where Daly pulled double-duty covering the event. Fans who commented on the photos were impressed not only with how much Jackson looks like his dad, but how great his head of hair is.

Daly, who is also dad to daughters Etta Jones, 9, London Rose, 6½, and Goldie Patricia, 2, has previously spoken about how he's found the sport to be a bonding point with Jackson. The TV personality has said he learned to golf from his stepfather Richard Caruso, who died in 2017.

"[He] drank Cutty Sark, worked hard, loved golf. Golf would be the sport that brought our relationship together," Daly recalled after losing Caruso and mom Pattie Daly Caruso in a matter of weeks.

"He taught me so much about life and really the man that I am. I'm grateful that I had 85 years with him. He was an incredible person."

Carson Daly and his son Credit: Carson Daly/Instagram

The Voice host shared that his Father's Day starts with him "reflecting on the two wonderful dads" that he had. He enjoys taking time to remember "all the great traditions of Father's Day," including "making breakfast in bed or watching the U.S. Open Golf Tournament with my dad."