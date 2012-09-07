Carson Daly Welcomes Daughter Etta Jones

"Tonight at 5:15 p.m. we welcomed the latest addition to our family. Etta Jones Daly weighs 8 lbs. and is beautiful!" Daly, 39, posted on his Facebook page.

Carson Daly‘s daughter already knows how to time an entrance.

After years spent on MTV, it’s only fitting that the former TRL host’s second child with girlfriend Siri Pinter would arrive on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 6 — the night of the Video Music Awards.

“Tonight at 5:15 p.m. we welcomed the latest addition to our family. Etta Jones Daly weighs 8 lbs. and is beautiful!” The Voice host, 39, posted on his Facebook page.

“Mom was a rockstar, [3½-year-old] Jackson James is a proud big bro, and Dad’s drinking a cold one. Praise God.”

In the days leading up to her due date, Pinter — a food blogger — attempted to kick start her labor with a tried and true maternity salad.

And, according to Daly, Pinter’s plan worked! “I had to go into my office … ‘Did the salad work? Is there a baby yet?’ Contractions have begun!” he Tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The couple had announced the pregnancy in May.