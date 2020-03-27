Carson Daly Reveals Touching Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Goldie Patricia's Name

Image zoom Carson Daly, wife Siri Daly, and their daughter Goldie Courtesy Daly Family

Carson Daly made a brief return to the Today show on Friday, calling in to update his work family on the new addition to his own family: daughter Goldie Patricia, who was born on Thursday evening.

“It’s great to be with you all,” the now father-of-four told co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker — all who came back together, some via video from their homes, to celebrate Daly’s happy news. “Goldie’s awesome … I wake up today just profoundly moved.”

He went on to praise his wife, Siri Daly, for her strength for giving birth during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Watching Siri over the last 24 hours — not to mention during this pregnancy, but being 9 months pregnant at this time, you can just imagine the extra anxiety that has brought,” Daly, 46, said, explaining that Siri has spent most of her time in the hospital alone because new regulations amid the pandemic restricted him to only joining her in the delivery room for their daughter’s birth. “Her heroism … she’s a superstar, she’s a superhero. I wake up enamored by her.”

Goldie Patricia was born in Long Island, New York on Thursday, March 26 at 4:08 p.m., weighing 8.2 lbs. and 20 inches.

Her name has special meaning for Daly and Siri, who also share daughters London Rose, 5½, and Etta Jones, 7½, and son Jackson James, 11.

The name Patricia is an homage to Daly’s late mother, who died of a heart attack in September 2017. “It would have been my mom’s birthday tomorrow, so that worked out to be quite nice,” Daly said.

As for Goldie, Daly said he stumbled upon the moniker on St. Patrick’s Day morning, as he was looking for Irish names after the results of his Ancestry DNA kit confirmed his “98 percent Irishness.”

“We had a shortlist of names that we liked but nothing was sitting its neck out. And I thought about it and I said, ‘You know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like a pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow,” he explained. “I told Siri, ‘What do you think about Goldie Patricia?’ And that was it. It was just one of those things, we knew.”

Daly added that he and his wife will be calling Goldie “Go Go” for short and also told his Today co-anchors that his three other kids were “very excited for little Go Go.”

“They are anxiously awaiting for mommy and Go Go to come home,” he said. “And also London, my youngest, reminded me, she said, ‘Daddy, I think you said that GoGo is going to buy me a toy. So when can I get my toy?’ “

Asked how he and his family were doing while isolating at home, Daly shared that all were “holding up pretty good.”

“It’s obviously an anxious time for everybody and we’re being extra cautious on the germ front,” he said. “We’re also in minor construction on the home front so we’ve been confined to several rooms. We have no kitchen, but that’s been good because it promotes us locally supporting our local restaurants and getting food and bringing it in. We’ve just been hunkering down, doing what you guys tell us to do on the news, what the government’s saying, and being extra cautious.”

“Our circle’s small and we’re just remaining connected with the kids,” he said. “The digital schooling has helped put a little structure back in their life. Now the kids have a little bit of a routine, it’s getting a little bit easier. But we remain mindful of New York City, which has become the epicenter now, and all the people that are just having a tough go. At the end of the day we feel quite blessed, especially with Goldie.”

Before signing off on Today, Daly gave a shot out to the medical staff working at the hospital where his daughter was born.

“The work that they’re doing on the front lines, you don’t believe it until you’re there and you can see it,” he said. “We want to thank the doctors who delivered Go Go, they were incredible on Long Island. So we want to thank them. It’s crazy, it’s like a college campus. The last time you were on a college campus, only then can you be reminded how huge these institutions are. Hospitals are the same … there’s so many people who do it all for us. We’re so grateful to all that they’re doing.”

Daly had similar kind things to say about them on Thursday, in an Instagram post announcing Goldie’s birth.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus,” he wrote. “We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

