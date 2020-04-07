Carson Daly Calls Newborn Daughter a 'Little Pot of Gold' amid Pandemic: 'A Wonderful Distraction'

Image zoom Courtesy Daly Family

Carson Daly is taking stock of the positives during the pandemic — and his newborn daughter is at the top of the list!

On Tuesday, the television personality, 46, introduced Today show audiences to his newest addition, Goldie Patricia, whom he and wife Siri welcomed on March 26. During the appearance, Daly described his baby girl as a bright spot amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow, and she came obviously at a much-needed time with what’s happening in the country,” he said, “so she’s been a wonderful distraction.”

Having more family time at home during social distancing orders is “really bittersweet,” said Daly, since he enjoys the quality time but knows so many are negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“I work to be home, and now that I’m home all the time and I get this unprecedented time with my wife and my kids, it’s great, but it comes at such a cost because there’s so much life that’s been lost,” Daly said. “There’s so many people that are hurting, so it’s almost hard to appreciate all this time with your family when you’re mindful of what’s happening to other people in the world.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Carson Daly Reveals Touching Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Goldie Patricia’s Name

And Goldie is an inspiration for more than just the immediate family, Daly said; her birth marked an upbeat occasion for their entire community, who made signs to welcome the baby home from the hospital while social distancing.

“She’s been a light not just to our family but to our community, our neighborhood,” he said. “Everybody is still very anxious and very nervous about the unknowns of the pandemic — and here comes little Goldie, and it puts a smile on their face.”

With their hometown becoming the epicenter of the outbreak (New York City has more than 68,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of April 7, according to The New York Times), many are expressing concerns, Daly said.

“It’s a harrowing time to be pregnant and to have a child, especially where we are geographically,” he said. “So there’s a lot of nervous people around us, and [Goldie’s] been a great beacon of hope.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carson Daly and Wife Siri Talk How They Will ‘Juggle’ Four Kids

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

During the at-home time, Siri has noticed some maturity among her three other children, daughters Etta Jones, 7½, and London Rose, 5½, and son Jackson James, 11 — particularly in the way they look after their new sibling.

“The kids love her,” said the mom. “They’re like little mothers and fathers to her. They can’t get enough, and they’re so helpful.”

She added: “It’s the silver lining in all of this to have all of us home together, because they just snuggle her up and grab binkies when needed and burp cloths.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.