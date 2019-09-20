Another Today Show Baby Is on the Way! Carson Daly and Wife Siri Daly Expecting Fourth Child

Carson Daly is getting ready for new-daddy duty again!

The Today co-anchor and former Total Request Live host, 46, is expecting his fourth child with wife Siri Daly, he announced on Friday’s episode of the NBC daytime show.

After his co-hosts showered the dad-to-be with hugs following his surprise reveal, he joked of his wife, whom he says is 12 weeks along, “You should hug Siri, not me — I’ve done very little in this situation.”

The Dalys are already parents to daughters London Rose, 5, and Etta Jones, 7, plus son Jackson James, 10.

“We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring,” they told Today. “We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

Siri, 38, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of her baby bump with all three of her kids’ hands sweetly touching her stomach.

“As a fan of even numbers, I’m thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4!” she captioned the reveal. “I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing.”

“And a huge congrats to my 10 year-old son, who is totally going to raise this kid for me. Right? 😉,” the cookbook author and PEOPLE blogger joked of their oldest child. “Now if you’ll excuse me, my daily bagel is waiting for me … 🤰🏼 #bagelbelly.”

The couple wed in a private ceremony in December 2015 after 10 years together, Daly’s rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time. They got engaged in 2013.

The Voice host was very close to his own mother when she died last year, and admitted this past March that the intense grief he felt has made him sometimes feel wary of developing a similar relationship with his own children.

“My parents were overly proud,” he told Hoda Kotb on Today. “I sometimes try to love my kids less, almost on purpose because I’m so scared of loving them too much.”

“My mom especially loved me so much. It was almost too much. And I know that now because when she died, the hurt was a transference of the love. It hurt so much because I’m so bummed that that love isn’t there anymore. And that’s a byproduct of her love for me,” Daly explained.

“That’s the greatest gift you can give your kids, but it’s scary,” he added. “It’s a scary proposition too. I find myself falling in love with my kids and I almost want to put a little bit of a guard there out of fear.”