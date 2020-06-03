For more from Carson Daly, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Carson Daly Opens Up About How Baby Goldie Is Helping Stave Off Anxiety in Quarantine

Carson Daly couldn't be more thankful for his newest family member.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Today show co-anchor and father of four reveals that while he and his brood have experiences of "high highs and low lows" amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the arrival of now-9-week-old Goldie Patricia has been a huge light.

"One minute you feel comfortable and thankful to God that you're with your kids and that you're healthy, then the next minute you hear, 'This is going to go on for three more months,' and you have a small panic attack," says Daly, 46. "But Goldie has been a bright spot."

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," adds the proud dad, who also shares daughters London Rose, 5½, and Etta Jones, 7½, plus son Jackson James, 11, with wife Siri.

Daly has a history of battling panic attacks, having experienced his first symptoms likely related to anxiety at age 10 and having his first panic attack during his days on Total Request Live (TRL), which he hosted from 1998 t0 2003.

"When I get left with too much time, I start overwhelming myself. It's called catastrophic thinking and I tend to do that," explains Daly, who sees a cognitive therapist and practices progressive muscle relaxation.

"And for the first two weeks of this pandemic, it felt like vacation, but it was not good," he tells PEOPLE. "Once we had some structure, that helped."

Ahead of Goldie's birth, The Voice host says he and Siri, a cookbook author, "stockpiled diapers and wipes and the essentials for the baby once we knew that she was going to be born in the middle of COVID-19."

"Carson had to drop me off at the hospital. I didn't know what to expect," recalls Siri, 39. "I felt like I was going to a sleep-away camp."

But thankfully, "this was my fourth baby so I felt kind of calm," she adds, going on to praise her medical team: "The nurses made it a beautiful, positive experience."

