Watch Carson Daly's Daughter Goldie, 21 Months, Adorably Crash His Live Segment on Today
Carson Daly and wife Siri welcomed daughter Goldie Patricia in March 2020
Carson Daly had a very special helper during his first Today show segment of the new year.
On Monday, the 48-year-old dad of four was surprised by his youngest child, 21-month-old daughter Goldie Patricia, while broadcasting his Popstart segment from home.
As he prepared to start the segment, Daly's daughter called out for him behind the camera.
"Da-da, da-da," Goldie said as she entered the room off-screen.
Daly's co-hosts Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones were excited to see which of Daly's kids would be joining the broadcast.
"Who do we have?" Kotb asked while Roker added, "Do we have Go Go?"
Daly then picked up his little girl and sat her down on his lap in front of the camera as his co-hosts cheered.
"Did you just walk in here by yourself?" he asked Goldie, who proudly replied, "Yeah!"
The infant stayed with his father through the rest of the segment, helping Daly hold up graphics for the camera.
At the end of his Popstart broadcast, Goldie waved goodbye to viewers and blew a kiss.
Along with Goldie, Daly and his wife Siri are also parents to daughters London Rose, 6, and Etta Jones, 8, plus son Jackson James, 11.