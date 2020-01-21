Carson Daly and Wife Siri Daly Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'It's a Girl'

Carson Daly and his wife Siri Daly will welcome another girl to their household in March.

During a cooking segment on Tuesday’s Today, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way, telling NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager that they are expecting another daughter.

Due March 23, the baby will join Carson and Siri’s two daughters — London Rose, 5, and Etta Jones, 7 — as well as their son, Jackson James, 10.

The Dalys have yet to settle on a name, they said, but were given a few options from Carson’s Today co-workers.

Roker suggested “Aloysius” or “Alo,” while Savannah went with “Carsonita,” and Kotb offered “Bingo.”

Melvin came up with a crafty choice, mixing the first two letters of Carson and Siri’s names to come up with “Cari.” But Bush Hager seemed to have the best choice: “Max.”

“We like guy’s names for girls,” Carson, 46, said. “We will add those in the hopper!”

Carson, a former Total Request Live host, announced he and Siri were expecting their fourth child back in a September episode of Today.

After his Today co-hosts showered the dad-to-be with hugs following his surprise reveal, Carson joked, “You should hug Siri, not me — I’ve done very little in this situation.”

“We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring,” they told Today. “We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

Siri, 38, followed up with the news by sharing a snapshot of her baby bump on Instagram with all three of her kids’ hands sweetly touching her stomach.

“As a fan of even numbers, I’m thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4!” she captioned the reveal. “I’ve always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing.”

“And a huge congrats to my 10 year-old son, who is totally going to raise this kid for me. Right? 😉,” the cookbook author and PEOPLE blogger joked of their oldest child. “Now if you’ll excuse me, my daily bagel is waiting for me … 🤰🏼 #bagelbelly.”

The couple wed in a private ceremony in December 2015 after 10 years together, Daly’s rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time. They got engaged in 2013.

The Voice host was very close to his own mother when she died last year and admitted this past March that the intense grief he felt has made him sometimes feel wary of developing a similar relationship with his own children.

“My parents were overly proud,” he told Kotb on Today. “I sometimes try to love my kids less, almost on purpose because I’m so scared of loving them too much.”

“My mom especially loved me so much. It was almost too much. And I know that now because when she died, the hurt was a transference of the love. It hurt so much because I’m so bummed that that love isn’t there anymore. And that’s a byproduct of her love for me,” Daly explained.

“That’s the greatest gift you can give your kids, but it’s scary,” he added. “It’s a scary proposition too. I find myself falling in love with my kids and I almost want to put a little bit of a guard there out of fear.”