The singer showed off her yoga skills while her son played out his own version

Carrie Underwood has a new gym buddy who is more than willing to help her get in shape.

The 34-year-old singer posted an adorable video of her son Isaiah Michael, 2, helping her stretch out in fire truck PJs. “My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works!”

“#StayThePath,” she continued. “PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

Underwood, who shares her son with husband Mike Fisher, told PEOPLE in February that her son often cracks her up.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it,” the country star said of her little boy. “He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.”

She continues, “He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.”

Whether her son pursues a career in comedy, music like Mom or hockey like Dad isn’t a concern for Underwood. At the end of the day, the “Church Bells” songstress just wants Isaiah to be happy, and have fond memories of his youth.