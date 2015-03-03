The country singer welcomed her first child with husband Mike Fisher on Friday

Jason Merritt/Getty

Carrie Underwood is blown away: She’s a mom!

The country singer welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Mike Fisher on Friday, Feb. 27, Underwood announced Tuesday on Facebook.

“Tiny hands and tiny feet … God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher — born February 27,” the first-time mom captioned a sneak peek of her newborn.

Fisher’s paternity leave was cut short as The Nashville Predators hockey player was back on the ice for a Saturday match in their hometown. But his son’s birth could be his good luck charm: The star forward scored and his team earned yet another win, a possible lock-in for the playoffs despite losing Tuesday night’s game in New Jersey.

“We were excited; there’s nothing better than being a dad. Obviously, the important thing is everyone is feeling good and mom’s feeling good,” Fisher told reporters after the loss. “We’re definitely blessed to have him join us in our lives. There’s no better feeling.”

He added, “It’s easier to put a smile on your face when you mention him after a bad game so that puts things in perspective.”

Underwood, 31, used the family’s furry members — and pink and blue T-shirts — to announce her pregnancy in September.

“In honor of ‘Labor’ Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier,” the mom-to-be, who debuted her baby belly days later, captioned the photo.

But it was fellow country star Brad Paisley who spilled the beans on the sex of her baby on the way. “We could name him Garth,” he joked at the CMAs in November.

Despite Paisley’s very public announcement, Underwood and Fisher made sure to keep their own reveal more private. “[It was] just the two of us in a nicer setting, but we both knew,” she said. “So, that was just confirming our suspicions. We didn’t really speak of it before because we were both just like, ‘Whatever. It’s all good.’ But we knew it was a boy.”

With weeks to go until her first child’s arrival, Underwood — who turned to using her baby bump as a snack tray — admitted she and Fisher were still working on a baby name.

“We need to lock that down here pretty soon,” she told PEOPLE in February. “We joke a lot about funny things that go with Fisher, but there’s not some family name that I have had to be like, ‘No! That’s terrible!’ ”

As for Fisher, 34, his focus was preparing for his future as a father. “It’s something we’re really looking forward to. I’m just thinking about wanting to be the best dad I can be,” he said.