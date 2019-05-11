You’ll never forget your first crush.

On Thursday, Carrie Underwood shared that her 4-year-old son Isaiah Michael had taken a liking to a very special lady, and was determined to do whatever he could to look “cute” for her — even if it meant dressing outside of his comfort zone.

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,’ ” the singer, 36, wrote on Twitter.

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, the chivalrous youngster even asked his mom to help him get something nice he could give to the apple of his eye.

“He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her,” she wrote, before revealing that her eldest son has a crush on Maddie Marlow, one half of country duo Maddie & Tae — one of the opening acts for her Cry Pretty tour.

Sending Marlow a joking warning, Underwood added, “don’t you break his heart!!!” capping the Tweet off with a crying with laughter emoji.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood and their son Isaiah Michael David Livingston/Getty

Marlow, 22, went on to share that her “heart just about exploded” after reading the country star’s message.

“I seriously could’ve cried,” she wrote in response to Underwood, before praising the American Idol winner and her husband Mike Fisher for raising such a little gentleman.

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye Ethan Miller/Getty

“Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys,” she wrote, before adding the playful hashtag “New Tour Boyfriend.”

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan, in January.

Just before kicking off her Cry Pretty Tour tour last month, Underwood opened up about the experience of juggling sometimes nightly concerts and being a mom to two sons.

Admitting that traveling around the country with an infant and a young child does make her “tired,” Underwood told Today’s Natalie Morales that she couldn’t be more thankful.

“How many people get to take their children to work with them?” she mused.

Carrie Underwood and son Jacob Bryan Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Mike Fisher with sons Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan Carrie Underwood/Instagram

As for whether she and her retired-hockey pro husband will add more children to their brood, Underwood told Morales she isn’t sure — but she’s not ruling anything out either.

“It’s such a difficult road to get where we are now,” she said. “And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what’s next. But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately.“

“And I think that’s good,” Underwood continued. “I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what’s around every corner.”