Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'

“My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show!” the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Published on October 17, 2022 10:01 PM
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud!

On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah waves and blows kisses to mom and Jacob sleeps in Fisher's arms. Underwood serenades the crowd while suspended above on a swing as her sons cheer, "Mommy!"

"One was blowing me kisses… one was sleeping soundly," the singer wrote with the video.

Underwood wrote in the caption: "My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…"

Just last week, the American Idol season 4 winner shared that her son Isaiah is starting to figure out that his mom is famous.

During an appearance last Friday on Today, the "Before He Cheats" singer said that Isaiah is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet, noting that he's starting to notice how many people know about his mom's job.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood/" data-inlink="true">Carrie Underwood</a> and her family
Carrie Underwood Instagram

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,'" Underwood said. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

The country star also opened up about how touring has changed for her as her kids get older.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': I Hope I've 'Done' Him 'Proud'

From the two joining her on the road during time off from school to her coming home between tour dates, she's making sure she can still spend as much time with her boys as possible. Of the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood said her boys will "be out to visit."

"This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before," she explained. "If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day."

