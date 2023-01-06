Watch Carrie Underwood's Son, 3, Adorably Crush a Tae Bo Workout After Finding Her DVDs

Carrie Underwood's younger son, Jacob, took on a Tae Bo workout with a toddler's spirit in the sweet video

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.


Published on January 6, 2023 11:51 AM
carrie underwood
Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty; carrie underwood/instagram

Carrie Underwood's little guy knows how to keep himself busy!

The country singer shared an adorable video on Instagram Friday of her son Jacob, 3, "starting the day off right" with an energetic workout.

"The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he'd have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the mom of two captioned the video. "I may soon have myself a gym buddy! 💪💪💪"

The preschooler can be seen enthusiastically trying to keep up with the Billy Blanks-led workout video in a white t-shirt and red sweatpants as his mom, recording from behind him, laughs at the sight.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 39, shares Jake and son Isaiah, 7, with husband Mike Fisher. In January, the singer enjoyed a fun-filled outing with her family of four at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas.

"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" Underwood wrote in her caption.

"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," she added.

In one photo, Underwood and Fisher posed next to NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough with a series of space suits on display between them. Another image featured the pair and their sons hanging in the cockpit of an aircraft, with the two kids sitting on their laps.

During an appearance on Today in October, Underwood shared that Isaiah is starting to figure out that his mom is famous.

In the interview, she said that her older son is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," Underwood told the outlet at the time, noting that he's starting to notice how many people know about his mom's job.

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,' " Underwood added. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

