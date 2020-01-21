Smash Success! Carrie Underwood's 'Miracle Baby,' Son Jacob, Turns 1 with a Face Full of Cake

It’s safe to say Jacob Bryan is a big fan of sweets!

Carrie Underwood‘s younger son turned 1 on Tuesday, and celebrated his first yearly age milestone in the best way possible: with a face full of cake.

The country singer, 36, shared a collection of photos to her Instagram account that showed little Jacob, dressed in a camouflage shirt, going to town on his personal dessert, clearly not shy when it comes to sugar.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?” Underwood began her heartfelt caption. “You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!”

“I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂” continued the "Church Bells" hitmaker, going on to share a snapshot of his adorable green confection from Ivey Cake, complete with a baby topper.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed Jacob, their second child, on Jan. 21, 2019, after the American Idol alum previously revealed she had suffered three miscarriages from 2017 to 2018.

“We initially in our lives kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age,” the country singer and CALIA creator told PEOPLE this past December of Jacob and his big brother Isaiah Michael, who turns 5 next month. “That didn’t happen, because God has a different plan sometimes.”

There is a silver lining to the timing of the brothers’ births, though. Now that Isaiah is a little bit older, he’s willing to jump in and participate in tasks to assist his parents with caring for the family’s newest addition.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” said Underwood. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

The bakers at Ivey Cake were also the masterminds behind the Muppets-themed cake Isaiah enjoyed for his fourth birthday last February.

The sweet treat consisted of a giant replica of Kermit the Frog resting atop a cake shaped like the number 4, which was also covered in polka dots and various beloved characters from the Muppets franchise like Miss Piggy, Rowlf, Animal, Gonzo, Beaker and the Swedish Chef.

Along the base of the confection, a message proclaimed, “Happy birthday Isaiah,” along with a “MOST WANTED” stamp — a reference to what was the birthday boy’s favorite movie at that moment, Muppets Most Wanted.

“Ummm … @iveychildersand @iveycakestore have outdone themselves once again!” Underwood wrote alongside a series of photos showing off the elaborate, colorful creation.