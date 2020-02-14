Carrie Underwood's Son Thinks She Is 70 and Doesn’t Realize She's a Star, His Homework Reveals

Carrie Underwood may be a world-famous singer, but her son Isaiah Michael thinks her real job is doing laundry!

The “Before He Cheats” performer, 36, revealed in a hilarious Instagram post on Thursday that her 4-year-old has no idea what she does for a living.

Sharing a photo of his homework, which required the child to answer questions about his mother, Underwood told her followers that her little one believes she is a 70-year-old woman whose profession is to wash clothes.

“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” she captioned the snap.

Some of the questions on in the assignment included the mom’s occupation, to which Isaiah answered that Underwood’s job is to “wash the laundry.”

RELATED: ‘Ski Bums!’ Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher and Son Isaiah Hit the Slopes in Sweet Snap

“My mom is really good at folding laundry,” one of his answers read, while another said that the songstress’ favorite food is “salad.”

According to Isaiah, this mother “always says ‘I love you'” and she loves to “ride horses” in her spare time.

“If I could buy my mom any gift I would buy her a cake,” another answer read.

In addition to Isaiah, Underwood is also a proud mom to son Jacob Bryan, 1, whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher.

Image zoom (left to right) Mike Fisher, son Isaiah, Carrie Underwood David Livingston/Getty

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Is ‘Living the Dream’ on Her Tour: He’s the ‘Mayor of Catering’

The family celebrated the baby boy’s first birthday at the end of last month and Jacob didn’t show restraint when it came to his celebratory confection.

The American Idol alum shared a collection of photos to her Instagram account that showed the toddler dressed in a camouflage shirt, going to town on his personal cake, clearly not shy when it comes to sugar.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?” Underwood began her heartfelt caption. “You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!”

“I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂,” continued the “Church Bells” hitmaker, going on to share a snapshot of his adorable green confection from Ivey Cake.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Talks Unexpected Age Gap Between Her Kids: ‘God Has a Different Plan Sometimes’

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in December, the country megastar and CALIA guru revealed that Isaiah is “doing great” as an older sibling and has been “really helpful” when it comes to caring for Jacob.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” said Underwood. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

The singer champ wrapped her Cry Pretty Tour 360 at the end of October — and her traveling didn’t stop there, considering the holiday season followed soon after. But she didn’t mind one bit.

“This year, there’s a lot of travel involved, but that’s kind of our tradition,” Underwood said. “We try to be with all of our family. We want it all. But that’s where we are right now in life is the traveling because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go.”