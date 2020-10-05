Carrie Underwood Reveals the Creepy-Crawly Costume Son Isaiah, 5½, Wants to Wear for Halloween

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Carrie Underwood might have her work cut out for her this Halloween!

During an interview last week with Radio.com's Katie & Company, the country singer revealed that her older son Isaiah Michael, 5½, has his sights set on dressing up as Oogie Boogie, the bug-infested, dice-throwing villain from Disney and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

But Underwood, 37, is "having some trouble finding that costume, only because it's for adults," she said.

"Lord help us if I have to make 'Ooogie Boogie,' " she quipped. "So, we're gonna see. Maybe I'll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I'm not sure. Wish me luck!"

Luckily for Underwood, Amazon actually sells two versions of an Oogie Boogie costume for kids. The officially licensed Disney costume retails for $27 to $50.50 depending on size, while Party City's inflatable option (in one standard size) will set parents back $40.

Underwood appeared on the Today show the previous week, where she discussed the role her older son played on her new Christmas album My Gift as well as how she, husband Mike Fisher and their two boys — Isaiah and his baby brother Jacob Bryan, 20 months — are faring at home.

"We're really lucky. We have some space around us, so we've been utilizing that space and we've been outdoors a lot," she said. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out. I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career."

"It's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," added the country superstar. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."

As for Isaiah, he has a big credit on My Gift, making a cameo on "Little Drummer Boy" — and according to his "proudest mom in the world," he did "such a great job" in the studio.

"Whenever I think about that song, I picture his face and his personality — that is so him," she said on Today. "He would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you because that's what he had to give you. That's the whole sentiment behind 'Little Drummer Boy,' is bringing what he has to Jesus."

"Which is why I wanted to name the album My Gift — because I feel like the gift of music is such a blessing in my life, and I really wanna give that back to Jesus," Underwood explained.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer also admitted to being "a little bit" of a stage parent with her son, but with his best interests at heart.