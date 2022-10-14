Carrie Underwood Says Son Isaiah, 7, Is 'Becoming More Aware' That Mom's Job Is 'Not Normal'

Carrie Underwood shares sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, with Mike Fisher

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 03:33 PM
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fameon September 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Carrie Underwood's son is starting to figure out that his mom is famous.

Appearing in an interview that aired on Today Friday morning — ahead of the start of her Denim & Rhinestones tour this weekend — the "Before He Cheats" singer said that her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet, noting that he's starting to see how many people know about his mom's job.

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,' " she shared. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

Underwood shares Isaiah and Jacob, 3, with her retired hockey pro husband, Mike Fisher.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood/" data-inlink="true">Carrie Underwood</a> and her son Isaiah
Mike Fisher Instagram

The country star also opened up about how touring has changed for her as her kids get older.

From the two joining her on the road during time off from school to her coming home between tour dates, she's making sure she can still spend as much time with her boys as possible during the tour.

Of the Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood said her boys will "be out to visit."

"This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before," she explained. "If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day."

In May, Underwood shared a sweet photo to mark the end of her first set of shows as part of her Reflection Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Hinting at her 2023 return in the Instagram caption, the photo showed her two sons standing, facing away from the camera. Both boys wore jeans and sneakers with black residency bomber-style jackets that commemorated the shows.

