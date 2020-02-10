'Ski Bums!' Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher and Son Isaiah Hit the Slopes in Sweet Snap

Isaiah Michael is already taking after his sports star dad!

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s older son, who turns 5 later this month, hit the slopes with his former pro hockey player father recently, where they paused for a fun snapshot atop a snowy hill.

Fisher, 39, and Isaiah were both on skis and wore full gear — padded clothing, gloves, helmets and goggles — as the snow fell around them and the proud dad leaned down for the shot.

“My lil’ ski bums … 🥰😘😍,” the country singer, 36, captioned her picture.

Image zoom Carrie Underwood/Instagram; Inset: Rich Fury/Getty

Image zoom Carrie Underwood (R) and Mike Fisher with son Isaiah in September 2018 David Livingston/Getty

Underwood and Fisher recently celebrated their younger son Jacob Bryan‘s first birthday at the end of last month, when the baby boy didn’t hold back on his celebratory confection.

The American Idol alum shared a collection of photos to her Instagram account that showed little Jacob, dressed in a camouflage shirt, going to town on his personal cake, clearly not shy when it comes to sugar.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?” Underwood began her heartfelt caption. “You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!”

“I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂,” continued the "Church Bells" hitmaker, going on to share a snapshot of his adorable green confection from Ivey Cake, complete with a baby topper.

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE in December, the country megastar and CALIA guru revealed that Isaiah is “doing great” as an older sibling and has been “really helpful” when it comes to caring for Jacob.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” said Underwood. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

The singer champ recently wrapped her Cry Pretty Tour 360 at the end of October — and her traveling didn’t stop there, considering the holiday season followed soon after. But she didn’t mind one bit.

“This year, there’s a lot of travel involved, but that’s kind of our tradition,” Underwood said. “We try to be with all of our family. We want it all. But that’s where we are right now in life is the traveling because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go.”