Carrie Underwood Says Son Isaiah, 4½, Is 'So Helpful' as a Big Brother: 'He Looks Out' for Jacob

Image zoom Carrie Underwood and family Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is reaping the benefits of having kids a few years apart.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, the country megastar and CALIA guru reveals that her 4½-year-old son Isaiah Michael is “doing great” as an older sibling and has been “really helpful” when it comes to caring for his little brother Jacob Bryan, who celebrates his first birthday next month.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” says Underwood, 36. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

The American Idol season 4 champ recently wrapped her Cry Pretty Tour 360, at the end of October — and her traveling didn’t stop there, considering the holiday season followed soon after. But she doesn’t mind one bit.

“This year, there’s a lot of travel involved, but that’s kind of our tradition,” Underwood says. “We try to be with all of our family. We want it all. But that’s where we are right now in life is the traveling because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Mike Fisher with sons Isaiah (L) and Jacob Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Calia by Carrie Underwood

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Says Her Body “Took a Minute” to Feel Normal After Second Son: “It Was Frustrating”

Speaking of the holiday season, Isaiah is “really excited” to get a visit from Santa Claus, according to his mama.

“I was telling him recently, ‘We need to sit down and write a letter to Santa,’ because then I feel like he needs to lock in what he wants Santa to bring him. So we’re going to have to do that,” Underwood tells PEOPLE.

The “Cowboy Casanova” singer says that “so much has happened in the past 10 years” for her, “professionally and personally,” that it’s hard to narrow down advice she’d give her 26-year-old self to just one thing.

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Calia by Carrie Underwood

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Carrie Underwood’s Emotional Journey from Three Heartbreaking Miscarriages to Her Happy Life Now: “We Are Beyond Blessed”

In the running, though? “I kind of always say I wish I’d taken more pictures along the way,” Underwood shares. “I multitask everything. I’m always go, go, go. I’m always juggling everything, and I feel like I’m a lot better now at kind of enjoying the moment.”

“I feel like I would tell myself to do more of that,” she muses. ” ‘Look around. Enjoy yourself. Take a minute.’ I’m a hard worker. It doesn’t have to be go, go, go all the time. Just, ‘Take more workcations.’ “

For more from Carrie Underwood, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.