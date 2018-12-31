See Pregnant Carrie Underwood Enlist the Help of Son Isaiah, 3½, to Tie Her Shoes: 'I Got It!'

It’s a team effort to get Carrie Underwood fully dressed these days.

The country singer shared a glimpse at her later-in-pregnancy reality to Instagram Sunday, posting a video that showed her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah Michael, 3½, taking on the task of lacing up the mom-to-be’s sparkly silver sneakers.

“I’m tying this shoe!” Isaiah proclaims adorably in the clip. In response, retired hockey pro Fisher asks his son, “Hard to do it backwards, isn’t it?”

“You’re doing a good job, buddy,” says Underwood, 35, from the behind the camera, with Fisher adding, “That’s pretty close! You got it!”

“Let Daddy fix it a little bit,” Underwood continues before her little boy sweetly shouts, “No, I got it!” and insists on tying his mom’s shoe himself.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher John Shearer/WireImage

While Underwood hasn’t spoken publicly about her exact due date, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the “Cry Pretty” singer and Fisher, 38, were “cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course the baby makes an early debut.”

The main hint Underwood has given about her baby boy’s arrival timeline is that her Cry Pretty tour will kick off in May 2019, after she has finished her maternity leave.

“Carrie is on lockdown until the baby [is born],” the insider revealed to PEOPLE. “They’re fully moved into the Leiper’s Fork house and have the hospital route mapped out.” (Leiper’s Fork is a rural suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.)

At the end of November, the American Idol champ joked that she’s at the stage in her pregnancy where her entire wardrobe comes from the closet of husband Fisher, a former ice-hockey center who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so … 😳 #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” Underwood wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after, Fisher quipped back, “How dare you stretch my clothes 😂.”