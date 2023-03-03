Carrie Underwood Shows Off Adorable Pillow Her Two Sons Designed for Her Tour Bus: 'New Decor'

Carrie Underwood's boys got their mom a sweet souvenir to always keep her thinking of them on the road.

The singer, 39, showed off the adorable gift from sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, on her Instagram Story Thursday, snapping a picture of the decorated pillow the boys created for her tour bus.

"New decor for the bus courtesy of my boys and @rachelramsey82 ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the picture of the pillow propped up on a seat.

The canvas pillow features red and blue drawings from her boys as well as text that reads, "We Love You, Mommy! Love, Isaiah and Jacob."

Carrie Underwood/instagram

Earlier this week, the older of Underwood's two boys with husband Mike Fisher turned 8, and his celebration included tacos, sports and his favorite YouTubers.

"Isaiah wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday!" the country singer shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Isaiah's decked-out birthday cake, which included the Dude Perfect logo. The sports and comedy YouTubers regularly post videos of trick shots on their channel.

Of her little boy, Underwood said, "I can't believe he is 8! Where does the time go? Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation!"

The cake depicted a panda playing basketball, with a football and baseball also at the top of the treat. A lot of fans joked that there was no representation of hockey, which Fisher played professionally before his retirement in May 2018.

From the two joining her on the road during time off from school to her coming home between tour dates, Underwood is making sure she can still spend as much time with her boys as possible during the tour.

Underwood said in an interview that aired on Today in October that her boys will "be out to visit" during her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

"This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before," she explained. "If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day."