Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Son Isaiah's 'Dude Perfect' Birthday Cake: 'Can't Believe He's 8'

Carrie Underwood shared a snippet from her family's celebrations for son Isaiah.

The older of her two boys with husband Mike Fisher turned 8 on Monday, and his celebration included tacos, sports and his favorite YouTubers.

"Isaiah wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday!" the country singer, 39, shared alongside a photo of Isaiah's decked-out birthday cake, which included the Dude Perfect logo. The sports and comedy YouTubers regularly post videos of trick shots on their channel.

Of her little boy, Underwood said, "I can't believe he is 8! Where does the time go? Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation!"

The cake depicts a panda playing basketball, with a football and baseball also at the top of the treat. A lot of fans joked that there was no representation of hockey, which Fisher — who also shares son Jacob, 4, with the country singer — played professionally before his retirement in May 2018.

In an interview that aired on Today Friday in October — ahead of the start of her Denim & Rhinestones tour — the "Before He Cheats" singer said that her son Isaiah is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet, noting that he's starting to see how many people know about his mom's job.

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,' " she shared. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

From the two joining her on the road during time off from school to her coming home between tour dates, she's making sure she can still spend as much time with her boys as possible during the tour.

Of the Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood said her boys will "be out to visit."

"This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before," she explained. "If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day."