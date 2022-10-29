Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son!

On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season.

"I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her son started to perform his imitation of the routine.

"This kid!!!!" she also wrote in the caption.

In addition to Isaiah, Underwood, 39, is also a mother to her second child, Jacob, 3. The singer shares both of her sons with her husband, a retired hockey pro Mike Fisher.

Last week, the American Idol alum also posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

In the video, both kids sat on their dad's lap as Isaiah waved and blew kisses to mom and Jacob slept in Fisher's arms. Underwood serenaded the crowd while suspended above on a swing as her sons cheered, "Mommy!"

"One was blowing me kisses… one was sleeping soundly," she wrote with the video at the time.

Underwood wrote in the caption: "My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dreamland…"

During an appearance on Today earlier this month, the "Before He Cheats" singer shared that her son Isaiah is starting to figure out that his mom is famous.

In the interview, she said that Isaiah is "becoming more aware" of her fame.

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet at the time, noting that he's starting to notice how many people know about his mom's job.

"He'll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,'" Underwood added. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

The country star also opened up about how touring has changed for her as her kids get older.

From the two joining her on the road during time off from school to her coming home between tour dates, she's making sure she can still spend as much time with her boys as possible. Of the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood said her boys will "be out to visit."

"This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before," she explained at the time. "If there's a way to get me home, even if it's just for the day."