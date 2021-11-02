Carrie Underwood Shares Family Halloween Photo with Mike Fisher and Sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2

"I’m not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the singer teased on Instagram

Carrie Underwood's crew got all dressed up for Halloween!

On Monday, the singer, 38, shared a snap to Instagram from her Halloween weekend, featuring her family of four in their costumes while sitting on a set of steps together.

In the photo, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sit next to their two sons, Isaiah Michael, 6½, and Jacob Bryan, 2½, who are both dressed head-to-toe in their costumes.

The "Blown Away" artist applied skeleton face paint for the spooky holiday, while her husband wore a cowboy hat, son Jacob dressed as Paw Patrol's Marshall the Fire Dog and Isaiah as a scary clown.

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!" Underwood wrote.

In September, the country artist paid tribute to son Isaiah with a sweet Instagram post as he played in his very first baseball game.

First posting a photograph of Isaiah with his back turned to the camera, the little guy could be seen getting ready to head to bat as he sported an adorable jersey bearing his name and the number 10.

The "Mama's Song" singer also showed Isaiah on the baseball field, waiting for a ball to come his way with his hand in his glove, in another image. An additional video caught the action as Isaiah swung and hit a pitch.