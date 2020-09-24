Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Carrie Underwood appeared Thursday on Today to discuss her new Christmas album, her big ACM Awards win and life at home with her husband and sons

Carrie Underwood Says Quarantine Has Been a 'Great' Time to 'Really Get to Know' Her Sons

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the silver lining of coronavirus lockdown — and it's all about family.

The country superstar (virtually) stopped by the Today show on Thursday, where she discussed the role her older son Isaiah Michael, 5½, played on her upcoming Christmas album My Gift, as well as how she, husband Mike Fisher and their two boys — Isaiah and his baby brother Jacob Bryan, 20 months — are faring at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're really lucky. We have some space around us, so we've been utilizing that space and we've been outdoors a lot," said Underwood, 37. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out. I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career."

"So it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," she added. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Carrie Underwood's son Isaiah TODAY

As for Isaiah, he has a big credit on My Gift, making a cameo on "Little Drummer Boy" — and according to his "proudest mom in the world," he did "such a great job" in the studio.

"Whenever I think about that song, I picture his face and his personality — that is so him," she said on Today. "He would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you because that's what he had to give you. That's the whole sentiment behind 'Little Drummer Boy,' is bringing what he has to Jesus."

"Which is why I wanted to name the album My Gift — because I feel like the gift of music is such a blessing in my life, and I really wanna give that back to Jesus," Underwood explained.

She also admitted to being "a little bit" of a stage parent with her son, but with his best interests at heart: "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own. ... [And] when I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying. Just so many emotions. I'm so proud of him."

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have the Sweetest Family

Between a show-stopping performance and a history-making win at last week's 2020 ACM Awards, Underwood had a lot of unforgettable moments — but she does have one regret. Speaking to reporters backstage after the show, the "Church Bells" singer expressed remorse over not shouting out Fisher, 40, and their two kids during her heartfelt acceptance speech for entertainer of the year.

"I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech. You would think after this many years and seeing other people give speeches and doing some of my own, I would think of people who are important to me. So I'm sorry! I do love my children and my husband!" said Underwood.

On having her older child take part in her upcoming Christmas album, the mother of two raved, "It was wonderful to have Isaiah be a part of what I love. Having that moment, I was like, 'I don't know how he's going to do,' [but] he was super excited to be there. [I thought], 'If nothing else, he'll have a fun day seeing what Mommy does.' "

"So it was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do, and he ended up being really great in the studio. I was so proud," she added.