Pregnant Carrie Underwood Steps Out in Pink (Again!) After Insisting She Doesn't Know Baby's Sex

Carrie Underwood is thinking pink — at least for a night.

The expectant country megastar, 35, stepped out recently to attend press interviews surrounding the kickoff of her new album Cry Pretty, out Sept. 14.

Wearing a blush-colored dress, matching velvet Raza heels by Monika Chiang and the silver Swirl ring from Anuja Tolia Jewelry, Underwood posed for photos with Cody Alan and fiancé Trea Smith.

Despite insisting in an interview with The Tennessean published on Monday that she doesn’t know the sex of her baby on the way, this is at least the second time the soon-to-be mother of two has sported the color pink since revealing her pregnancy.

In her announcement video, the singer wore a shiny pink jacket as she told her followers the exciting news, while the camera panned upward to focus on silver balloons spelling out “BABY.”

In her interview with The Tennessean, Underwood opened up about her new tour, her pregnancy and how 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael will be as a big brother.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told the outlet. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

And while she was wearing pink in her video, the “Dirty Laundry” songstress made it clear to The Tennessean that her outfit wasn’t an indication of the baby-to-be’s sex. “I don’t know what it is,” she said of speculation that she’s having a girl. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

On Aug. 11, Underwood gave fans a look at her burgeoning baby belly for the first time since announcing she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

The singer shared the photo on Instagram as she prepared to take to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee.

“@ opry ❤️❤️❤️” Underwood captioned the post, which showed her standing backstage and smiling with her hands placed below her belly.