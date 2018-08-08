Everything Pregnant Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood

Carrie Underwood has had three years of practice in parenting — and now it’s time for round two!

The country superstar announced Wednesday morning that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together, taking to Instagram to share the big news that their 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael would be getting a baby sibling.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said in the video, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Underwood, 35, has been open in the past about how much parenthood has changed her. In fact, some of her more touching moments have directly involved her son.

“This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ” the “Cry Pretty” singer — who received 40 to 50 stitches in her face and underwent surgery on her broken wrist after a November fall on the steps of her Nashville, Tennessee, home — told PEOPLE in May of Isaiah.

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explained Underwood. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood/Instagram

In her cover story for Redbook‘s September issue, Underwood opened up about her family life, including whether she and Fisher, 38, had plans to give Isaiah any siblings.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explained. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

“In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible,” the star added.

During her last tour (The Storyteller Tour — Stories in the Round), Underwood brought Isaiah on the road, where they had a variety of adventures in everything from backstage prep to trips to local kid-friendly spots.

“It’s definitely a balancing act. I have help, because someone has to watch Isaiah when I’m on stage, but we live a lot more on the bus now instead of going in and out of hotels,” she told PEOPLE in September 2016.

“My bus is outfitted for him — he has a crib in the back, and everything is safe there,” she continued of her then-18-month-old son. “That’s a whole other thing — when you’re in a hotel, they probably wonder why I put the big plant in the closet. It’s because he’ll grab it.”

“On days off, we look for parks and zoos and aquariums,” said the “Cowboy Casanova” singer, adding that she likes to go to farmer’s markets, co-ops and more to buy groceries wherever she’s visiting.

Carrie Underwood and family at PJ Masks Live PJ Masks Live

As for parenting with her husband, who recently re-retired from his position as a center for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, Underwood said they make it work while she has Isaiah with her on the road by taking advantage of current technology.

“We FaceTime almost every day so [Mike] can have a little interaction with Isaiah,” she explained. “He comes out sometimes. I look for times when his schedule has him playing at home, and we might send Isaiah home to be with him so he can have some time with him.”

“That has to be hard, for him to be away from Isaiah. I have never been on that side of it,” the singer added. “They need their time together because Isaiah loves his daddy!”