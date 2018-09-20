Carrie Underwood can now add Walk of Fame recipient to her list of accomplishments!

On Thursday, the pregnant country star, 35, commemorated her 13th year in the music business, which has seen the Oklahoma native win dozens upon dozens of awards including the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, seven Grammys, six CMAs, 14 ACMs and now a star in front of the famed Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a red trench coat and black dress, Underwood cradled her baby bump as she was joined by her husband Mike Fisher and their 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael, as well as Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley — her longtime CMA Awards co-host — who gave speeches.

“This shy lady walks in and sings ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and the show turned into full color. That was the effect Carrie had on me and the producers and we thought we may have found a great artist here,” Cowell said, recalling Underwood’s St. Louis audition in 2004.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Carrie Underwood Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED GALLERY: All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who’ve Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“After you sang ‘Alone’ I made the prediction that you would become the best-selling Idol winner, which you are. But I could have never anticipated how successful you’ve become. You’re a role model, a very sweet person, like me we both love animals and it could not be more appropriate that a star is getting a star today,” Cowell added.

“You had such an impact on the show, and had so many people come up to me and say ‘I would like a tenth of the success Carrie has,’ ” he continued. “I actually couldn’t be more proud of you for presenting you this and you did it your way. I am so happy for you and I’m thrilled to be saying this. I love you and you are a total, total star.”

Fellow country singer Paisley praised Underwood’s work and legacy in their music genre. “Carrie Underwood, is in many ways, this generation’s Dolly Parton as Ms. Country Music. I don’t think we could ask for a better ambassador,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do.”

“This is the best of country music in concrete,” Paisley continued. “I can’t wait to see everything you do from here. I think of the artists that’ll be in here at Capitol Records that are going to walk out here one night drunk and throw up on the star of one of the most important artists we will ever have in our format.”

Simon Cowell and Carrie Underwood REX/Shutterstock

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Everything Pregnant Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood and Her Devastating Miscarriages

Underwood tearfully thanked her loved ones after receiving her award.

“How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, get a star on the Walk of Fame? I will tell you: belief. So many people who have believed in me,” she said, acknowledging her parents.

“As I got a little older and reality set in, you just don’t know, ‘Is this possible?’ So I try out for American Idol and there was belief. Judges who believed in me from the beginning and people who voted for me that believed in me the whole way through,” Underwood added, before thanking those who believed in her, including husband Fisher.

“I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am. Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this. He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you,” she said, facing her husband and son.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Worried People Would Think She “Electively” Changed Her Face After Accident

In addition to a new album and an upcoming tour, it has been a joyous couple of months for Underwood, who announced in August that she is pregnant with her second child, saying in an Instagram video that “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

But on Sunday, the “Cry Pretty” singer revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years, opening up about her challenging fertility struggles in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” she said.

After suffering a second miscarriage in 2017 and a third in 2018, “at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’ ” said Underwood.

The mother-to-be has yet to reveal the sex of her baby on the way, though she told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday that she and Fisher did find out if they will be welcoming a boy or girl.

Underwood will be hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time on Nov. 14. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Underwood’s album Cry Pretty is available now on amazon.com.