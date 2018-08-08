Carrie Underwood‘s pile of “Dirty Laundry” is about to grow!

The country superstar and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, the singer announced — along with her upcoming Cry Pretty tour — Wednesday morning on Instagram. The new baby will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

A pink-clad Underwood, 35, continued, “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

The singer will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time in November. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The spouses’ news of their bundle of joy on the way comes after celebrating eight years of marriage. Underwood and Nashville Predators star Fisher, 38, said their “I dos” in July 2010, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia.

“You see each other when you can and you talk to each other as much as you can,” the singer told PEOPLE in 2013 of balancing marriage amid hectic schedules. “You just have to commit and make it work.”

That mantra definitely came in handy in 2016, when Underwood embarked on her 92-date Storyteller Tour — with her son in tow, of course.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” the singer — who received 40 to 50 stitches in her face and underwent surgery on her broken wrist after a November fall on the steps of her Nashville, Tennessee, home — told PEOPLE in May of Isaiah.

She continued, “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explained Underwood. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

In her cover story for Redbook‘s September issue, the “Church Bells” singer opened up about her family life, including whether she and Fisher had plans to give Isaiah any siblings.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explained. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

“In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible,” Underwood added.

The couple celebrated their eight years of marriage last month, with Underwood sharing two sweet photos of herself and her husband to mark the occasion.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “I love you today more than yesterday … which was more than the day before … and so on and so forth.”

Added the mom-to-be, “Here’s to many more years together! ❤ you!”

The American Idol season 4 winner dished to PEOPLE in April about striking the balance between work and family life, saying the couple’s “whole life has changed” since welcoming Isaiah.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,’ ” said Underwood at the time.

“But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about.”