All the Details on Pregnant Carrie Underwood's Maternity Skinny Jeans — and Cute Ankle Boots!

Pregnancy isn’t slowing Carrie Underwood down, musically or stylistically!

On the Sept. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the country megastar, 35, performed her newest single “Love Wins” alongside other hits while wearing Isabella Oliver’s Zadie Stretch Maternity Jeans ($129) and FRYE’s Nora Zip Short ankle boots in black multi ($194 to $298).

You can snag Underwood’s fashion-forward ensemble for less with options like Motherhood Maternity’s Secret Fit Belly Skinny Maternity Ankle Jeggings (usually $50 but currently 30 percent off!).

And there’s a variety of ankle boots with a look similar to FRYE’s, like this pair by Refresh that retails for $27 to $45 depending on size and color.

Carrie Underwood with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

Carrie Underwood Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner — who announced last month that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Mike Fisher — is “as excited about the baby as [her new music],” a source told PEOPLE exclusively last week.

“The machine that is Carrie is fully on. She’s in full album mode,” the insider explained of Underwood’s latest record, Cry Pretty.

Earlier this week, the star revealed she suffered three miscarriages after welcoming her 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael. After a difficult year that also included a scary fall outside her Nashville home last November, Underwood and Fisher, 38, are “really excited” about expanding their family soon, added the source.

Carrie Underwood Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Last Thursday, the American Idol alum received a Walk of Fame star in front of the famed Capitol Records building in Los Angeles. Joined by Fisher and Isaiah, as well as Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley, the entertainer got emotional as she thanked her loved ones on stage.

“I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am. Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this,” she said at the event.

“He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too,” Underwood went on. “Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you.”