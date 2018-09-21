Pregnant Carrie Underwood Is 'Really Excited' for Baby No. 2 While in 'Full Album Mode': Source

Carrie Underwood is excitedly prepping for the arrival of her second child while in the midst of promoting her new album Cry Pretty.

The Grammy winner — who announced last month she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Mike Fisher — is “as excited about the baby as [her new music],” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The machine that is Carrie is fully on. She’s in full album mode.”

Earlier this week, the star revealed she suffered three miscarriages after welcoming her 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Pregnant Carrie Underwood Tearfully Thanks Husband Mike Fisher and Son During Walk of Fame Ceremony

After a difficult year that also included a scary fall outside her Nashville home last November, Underwood, 35, and Fisher, 38, are “really excited” about expanding their family soon, adds the source.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages in Last 2 Years: ‘I Got Mad’

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

With plans to tour next year, Underwood and the retired Predators player aim to call Nashville home for the foreseeable future.

“She won’t ever leave Nashville because it’s where she needs to be for her music even though Mike doesn’t have to be here anymore,” says the source.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood with son Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who’ve Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies

On Thursday, the American Idol alum received a Walk of Fame star in front of the famed Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Joined by Fisher and Isaiah, as well as Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley, the entertainer got emotional as she thanked her loved ones on stage.

“I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am. Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this,” she said at the event. “He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you.”