'There's a Lot of Speculation' Pregnant Carrie Underwood's Baby on the Way Is a Girl: Source

Is Carrie Underwood thinking pink?

Although the pregnant country singer, 35, and husband Mike Fisher know the sex of their second child on the way and have even picked out a name, they are keeping it under wraps for now.

But a source tells PEOPLE that those close to her are placing their bets.

“Everyone is super hoping for a girl and there’s a lot of speculation that it’s going to be a girl,” the insider tells PEOPLE of Underwood and Fisher, 38, who are already parents to 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The source adds, “They’re wondering if she’ll ‘accidentally’ announce the sex again at the CMA Awards,” which the mother-to-be will be co-hosting with Brad Paisley on Nov. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Underwood revealed Isaiah was a boy while onstage at the show in 2014.)

Last month, the “Cry Pretty” singer made her first red-carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy in August, attending the American Music Awards in a floor-length, baby-bump-hugging black dress with gold detailing.

Underwood won the award for favorite female country artist and took the stage to perform her new substance-abuse-inspired track “Spinning Bottles.”

The country star opened up about her expanding family on the AMAs red carpet pre-show — and son Isaiah’s reaction! “I’m not sure if he quite realizes how his life is going to change, but right now he’s very sweet,” she said.

Fan speculation on the sex of the baby began when Underwood announced her pregnancy via Instagram video, wearing a shiny pink jacket as she told her followers the exciting news while the camera panned upward to focus on silver balloons spelling out “BABY.”

Two weeks after her pregnancy reveal, Underwood wore a blush-colored dress by Ted Baker, matching velvet Raza heels by Monika Chiang and the silver Swirl ring from Anuja Tolia Jewelry to posed for photos with CMT host Cody Alan and fiancé Trea Smith.

Despite insisting in an interview with The Tennessean that she didn’t know the sex of her baby on the way, the latter was at least the second time the soon-to-be mother of two sported the color pink since revealing her pregnancy.