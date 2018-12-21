Pregnancy Pampering! Carrie Underwood's Prenatal Insomnia Led Her to Buy $600 Worth of Makeup

Pregnancy might be making Carrie Underwood exhausted, but at least she’ll have plenty of makeup in her back pocket to cover up any evidence of sleep deprivation.

The soon-to-be mother of two, 35, shared on Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning that she has been struggling with insomnia as her baby bump grows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dear pregnancy insomnia,” she wrote. “Please go bother someone else … like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Carrie Underwood tweets about pregnancy insomnia Carrie Underwood/Twitter

Carrie Underwood tweets about pregnancy insomnia

Carrie Underwood tweets about pregnancy insomnia Carrie Underwood/Twitter

Carrie Underwood and her son Isaiah Carrie Underwood/Instagram

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Claps Back at Fans Who “Hate” Her Sunday Night Football Song “Game On”

In a follow-up post, the American Idol champ — who also shares 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael with husband Mike Fisher — revealed to fans exactly what she had done during that time where she was lying awake.

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up. I just realized I spent over $600 on make up,” Underwood wrote.

She added the face-palm emoji and the hilariously relatable hashtags, “#SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime,” “#HelpMe,” “#TakeAwayMyShoppingApps” and “#ButThereWasASale.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Momma’s Boy Alert! Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Son Isaiah Wants Her All to Himself

The “Before He Cheats” singer is currently pregnant with her second child, another boy, and a source recently told PEOPLE that, “while [the family is] excited for a family of four, they’re cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course the baby makes an early debut.”

The insider continued, “Carrie is on lockdown until the baby [is born]. They’re fully moved into the Leiper’s Fork house and have the hospital route mapped out.” (Leiper’s Fork is a rural suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.)

The main hint the country star has given about her baby’s arrival date is that her Cry Pretty tour will kick off in May 2019, after she has finished her maternity leave.