We Found It: The Snazzy Pink Jacket Carrie Underwood Wore in Her Pregnancy Announcement Video

Carrie Underwood hasn’t revealed the sex of her second child on the way, but from day one, her maternity fashion has reflected the fact that she’s thinking pink.

Speculation on the sex of the baby began when Underwood announced her pregnancy via Instagram video, wearing a shiny pink jacket as she told her followers the exciting news while the camera panned upward to focus on silver balloons spelling out “BABY.”

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head.

Fans of the pretty pullover are in luck: They can snag it right now online at dickssportinggoods.com. And not only that, but the CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Anywhere Metallic Foil Perforated Half Zip Jacket is on sale for 50 percent off — $45, down from $89.

Carrie Underwood Rex/Shutterstock

Although the pregnant country singer, 35, and husband Mike Fisher know the sex of their baby and have even picked out a name, they are keeping it under wraps for now. But a source previously told PEOPLE that those close to her are placing their bets.

“Everyone is super hoping for a girl and there’s a lot of speculation that it’s going to be a girl,” the insider said earlier this month of Underwood and Fisher, 38, who are already parents to 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The source added, “They’re wondering if she’ll ‘accidentally’ announce the sex again at the CMA Awards,” which the mother-to-be will be co-hosting with Brad Paisley on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. (Underwood revealed Isaiah was a boy while onstage at the show in 2014.)

Carrie Underwood

Two weeks after her pregnancy reveal, Underwood wore a blush-colored dress by Ted Baker, matching velvet Raza heels by Monika Chiang and the silver Swirl ring from Anuja Tolia Jewelry to pose for photos with CMT host Cody Alan and fiancé Trea Smith.

Despite insisting in an interview with The Tennessean that she didn’t know the sex of her baby on the way, the latter was at least the second time the soon-to-be mother of two sported the color pink since revealing her pregnancy.