Carrie Underwood is over the moon for baby No. 2!

After announcing that she’s expecting another boy with husband Mike Fisher during the opening of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Underwood, 35, dished on what it was like to learn the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We were just so excited,” Underwood told Taste of Country. “It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed.”

“And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news,” the “Cry Pretty” singer added in reference to her 3-year-old son.

In September, Underwood revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in the last two years.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood John Shearer/WireImage

At the time, Underwood leaned on her faith. “And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ ”

After suffering a second miscarriage in 2017 and a third in 2018, “at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’ ” said Underwood.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” Underwood explained on CBS of her reaction to the heartbreak. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Carrie Underwood with husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

However, when Underwood became pregnant again, she said “I got mad,” fearing she would have a fourth miscarriage.

One of her most emotional moments came as she cuddled with her son and thought, “Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

RELATED: Bump Pretty! Pregnant Carrie Underwood Cradles Her Growing Belly on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

“And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt,” she added. “That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”

Underwood shared her pregnancy news with the world in August, along with her upcoming Cry Pretty tour, which will kick off on May 1 after the singer returns from maternity leave.